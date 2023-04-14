Sega nears deal to acquire Angry Bird maker Rovio for $1 Billion- WSJ

Refiles to add source in the headline

April 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc 6460.T is nearing a deal to acquire Rovio Entertainment ROVIO.HE, the company behind the 'Angry Birds' mobile game, for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

