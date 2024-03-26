News & Insights

Sefe to become sole shareholder of gas grid operator WIGA

March 26, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - German nationalised energy firm Sefe will take full ownership of gas transmission network WIGA by buying around half from joint venture partner Wintershall DEA WINT.UL, it said on Tuesday.

The deal is being funded via additional state aid and still needs to be approved by the EU Commission, Sefe said.

No financial details were disclosed.

