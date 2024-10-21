Seer showcases proteomic advancements at HUPO 2024

Seer (SEER) to present significant advancements at the 23rd Human Proteome Organization World Congress in Dresden, Germany, from October 20-24, 2024. As a HUPO sponsor, Seer will showcase novel findings that are driving the adoption and expansion of proteomic science, demonstrating the unique power of its Proteograph Product Suite to accelerate proteomic research at scale. Highlights from Seer at HUPO 2024: Alzheimer’s Disease: Exploring Genetic Influence with Unbiased Proteogenomics to Uncover Unexpected Disease Pathways Title: Understanding the Impact of Genetic Variants on Alzheimer’s Disease with Mass Spectrometry Proteogenomics: Leveraging Seer’s Proteograph XT, this study analyzes almost 1,800 plasma samples from 1,005 participants of the Massachusetts General Hospital Alzheimer’s Disease Cohort, exploring the connection between genetic variants and proteomic alterations associated with Alzheimer’s Disease. By combining mass spectrometry-based proteomics and Mendelian randomization, this analysis uncovered 138 differentially abundant protein groups between healthy and Alzheimer’s-affected individuals, pinpointing possible causal pathways linked to disease progression. This approach demonstrates how Seer’s platform facilitates comprehensive coverage and effectively correlates genetic and proteomic data, providing an unbiased exploration of complex diseases. This research advances the understanding of systemic factors in Alzheimer’s, potentially revealing new biomarkers and therapeutic targets that targeted methods might overlook. Population Health Studies: Achieving Population-Scale Plasma Proteomics with Novel Speed and Depth to Drive New Discoveries: Title: Empowering Robust Population-Scale MS Plasma Proteomics Studies with Nanoparticle Enrichment: Seer’s Proteograph XT was applied in a population study involving 1,600 plasma samples, combining nanoparticle enrichment, plate-based automated preparation, and MS measurements to achieve significant depth at scale. With over 8,100 protein groups identified and processing throughput reaching 40 samples per day, the cloud-based DIA-NN integration accelerated data analysis up to twenty times faster compared to standard computational frameworks. By compressing the dynamic range of plasma proteins and enhancing peptide diversity, this workflow circumvents typical bottlenecks like manual fractionation and depletion, delivering higher coverage with minimized handling time. This capability is particularly valuable for discovery proteomics researchers looking to generate biological insights efficiently, offering significant gains in both depth and throughput. Whole Blood Microsampling: Extending Accessibility of Proteomics through Novel DBS Analysis for Comprehensive Biomarker Studies: Title: Advancement in Nanoparticle-Based Proteomic Analysis of Whole Blood Obtained from Various Dried Blood Spot Collection Devices: This study focused on proteomic analysis using dried blood spot samples, a method enabling less invasive sampling with broader clinical applications. The integration of Seer’s nanoparticle enrichment improved the number of proteins detected-from approximately 1,000 to up to 3,000 when compared to conventional direct processing methods. The approach demonstrated low variability across subjects and illustrated the applicability of Proteograph XT for large-scale studies involving minimal sample volumes. By combining DBS with nanoparticle enrichment, researchers are enabled to conduct in-depth proteomic analysis from minimal samples, which is key for early biomarker discovery. This approach facilitates a more inclusive and accessible model for proteomic research compared to traditional methods, supporting innovation at both individual and population scales. Xenotransplantation: Capturing Immune Dynamics with Ultra-Deep Longitudinal Profiling for Novel Insights in Transplant Research Title: Ultra-Deep Longitudinal Profiling of Plasma and Serum Proteome Provides Critical Insights into the Interaction of Human Organism and Pig Xenotransplants: In a pioneering study of xenotransplantation performed with collaborators at multiple high-profile research institutions, Seer’s Proteograph XT was used to perform ultra-deep profiling of plasma and serum proteomes from recipients of genetically modified pig organs. The integration of Proteograph XT with advanced LC-MS workflows enabled comprehensive identification of both human and pig proteins over a period of 61 days, including over 100,000 peptides. This provided a detailed view of immune system responses, complement system dynamics, and physiological adaptation in real-time. For researchers focused on human health and organ transplantation, this study highlights Seer’s platform’s ability to support deep longitudinal sampling and comparative proteomics, facilitating the identification of biomarkers and immune responses important to advancing xenotransplantation and immunological research.

