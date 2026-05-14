Seer (SEER) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Seer (NasdaqGS:SEER) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated June 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 130.51% from the latest reported closing price of $1.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seer. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 30.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEER is 0.14%, an increase of 25.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 26,294K shares. The put/call ratio of SEER is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 5,135K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 4,000K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,075K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,041K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEER by 19.34% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,959K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,051K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares , representing a decrease of 5.60%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.