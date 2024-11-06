Seer reports Q3 EPS (35c), consensus (31c)

Reports Q3 revenue $4.03M, consensus $3.15M. “We are continuing to drive adoption of the Proteograph Product Suite and to enhance access to large scale, deep, unbiased proteomics” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and CEO of Seer (SEER). “We are excited to establish a partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific to co-market and sell the Proteograph Product Suite alongside their leading Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometers. We believe the powerful combination of these technologies will enable researchers to generate unprecedented and meaningful results that will impact human health and disease. I am incredibly bullish on the long-term value of our differentiated technology and its potential to transform our understanding of the proteome and biology.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SEER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.