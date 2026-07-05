BioTech

Seer Receives Unsolicited Bid From CEO Farokhzad; Stock Climbs 40% In Afterhours

July 05, 2026 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Seer, Inc. (SEER), a proteomics company, on Thursday announced receipt of an unsolicited, non-binding acquisition proposal from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chair of the company, Omid Farokhzad.

Farokhzad offered to purchase all of the company's outstanding Class A shares at $2.45 per share in cash, plus two separate contingent value rights.

CEO Farokhzad also founded the company in 2017 and has served as Chairman of the board since. He previously founded BIND Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences prior to their respective acquisition and merger.

The company stated intentions to assemble a Special Committee consisting of independent directors to evaluate the offer and derive the best course of action for Seer and its stockholders.

SEER closed Thursday at $1.62, down 0.61%. In the afterhours trade, the stock rose $41.98% to $2.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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