Seer Receives Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal From CEO Omid Farokhzad; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Seer, Inc. (SEER), a biotechnology company specializing in proteomics, announced it has received an unsolicited, non-binding acquisition proposal from its Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Omid Farokhzad, M.D. The offer seeks to acquire all outstanding shares of Seer's Class A common stock for $2.45 per share in cash, along with two contingent value rights (CVRs) tied to future milestones.

The company confirmed that the full text of the proposal will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K. Seer's Board of Directors has formed a Special Committee composed entirely of independent directors to evaluate the proposal and consider other strategic alternatives. The committee will be supported by independent financial and legal advisors.

At this stage, no action is required from stockholders. Seer has retained Perella Weinberg Partners LP as its financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as legal counsel.

Founded in Redwood City, California, Seer develops proteomic technologies through its Proteograph Product Suite, which integrates engineered nanoparticles, automation, consumables and advanced software to deliver deep, unbiased proteomic insights for research use.

The proposal underscores potential strategic changes for Seer, though the outcome will depend on the Special Committee's review and subsequent decisions.

SEER has traded between $1.55 and $2.41 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $1.62, down 0.61%. During after-hours trading session the stock is at $2.30, up 41.98%.

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