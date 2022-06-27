Seer, Inc. (SEER) Stock Jumps 12.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Seer, Inc. SEER shares rallied 12.9% in the last trading session to close at $9.54. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The rise in share prices is attributable to positive investor expectations for Seer’s proteograph product suite. This product suite is an unique technology, which has designed to enable researchers to perform deep and unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -44.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.08 million, up 131.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Seer, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SEER going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Seer, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Cellectis S.A. CLLS, finished the last trading session 2.2% lower at $3.12. CLLS has returned -15.4% over the past month.

Cellectis S.A.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.55. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +37.5%. Cellectis S.A. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.