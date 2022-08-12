Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

As you might know, Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) just kicked off its latest second-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The overall earnings picture was okay, with revenues of US$3.6m beating expectations by 11%. Statutory losses were US$0.37 per share, only marginally better than what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:SEER Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Seer's four analysts is for revenues of US$15.5m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 27% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$1.54. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$15.6m and losses of US$1.56 per share in 2022.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 26% to US$12.33, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Seer at US$14.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$11.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Seer is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Seer's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Seer's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 62% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 574% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Seer is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Seer. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Seer going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 5 warning signs for Seer (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

