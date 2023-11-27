Seer Inc - (SEER) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Seer Inc - (NASDAQ:SEER) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 500.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seer Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEER is 0.01%, a decrease of 39.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 44,899K shares. The put/call ratio of SEER is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 5,135K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,750K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,102K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,671K shares, representing a decrease of 13.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEER by 53.18% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,102K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,671K shares, representing a decrease of 13.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEER by 51.99% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 2,800K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seek Inc. is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. The Company's Proteograph is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. The Company's designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers.

