Seer, Inc. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company specializing in proteomics, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 13, 2025. A conference call with company management will be webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The webcast can be accessed through the Investor section of Seer's website, where a replay will also be available afterward. Seer is known for its Proteograph Product Suite, which provides an integrated solution for deep proteomic analysis, designed to be efficient and user-friendly for laboratories. The products are intended for research purposes only and are not meant for diagnostic use. For additional information, visit their website.

FAQ

When is Seer, Inc. reporting Q1 2025 financial results?

Seer, Inc. will report its Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025.

What time is the conference call for Seer's Q1 results?

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I listen to Seer's conference call webcast?

The live audio webcast can be accessed in the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio.

What is Seer's Proteograph Product Suite?

Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution for deep proteomic analysis using engineered nanoparticles and automation.

Is the Proteograph Product Suite intended for diagnostics?

No, Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and not intended for diagnostic procedures.

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Company management will be webcasting a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Live audio of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the event.







About Seer







Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit



www.seer.bio



.







