Seer, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Seer, Inc. will report Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, via webcast.

$SEER Insider Trading Activity

$SEER insiders have traded $SEER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OMID FAROKHZAD (CEO AND CHAIR) sold 8,068 shares for an estimated $18,044

DAVID R. HORN (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,550 shares for an estimated $7,939

$SEER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $SEER stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Company management will be webcasting a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Live audio of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the event.







About Seer







Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit



www.seer.bio



.







Media Contact:







Patrick Schmidt







pr@seer.bio









Investor Contact:







Carrie Mendivil







investor@seer.bio





