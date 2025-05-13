$SEER Earnings Results: $SEER Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SEER ($SEER) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, beating estimates of -$0.37 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $4,210,000, beating estimates of $3,315,000 by $895,000.
$SEER Insider Trading Activity
$SEER insiders have traded $SEER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OMID FAROKHZAD (CEO AND CHAIR) sold 8,068 shares for an estimated $18,044
- DAVID R. HORN (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,550 shares for an estimated $7,939
$SEER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $SEER stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 424,414 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $980,396
- MORGAN STANLEY added 372,199 shares (+176.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $859,779
- CITIGROUP INC removed 350,519 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $592,377
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 283,754 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $655,471
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 185,509 shares (-91.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $428,525
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 179,568 shares (+27.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $414,802
- UBS GROUP AG added 141,669 shares (+31979.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $327,255
