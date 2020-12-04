Seer, which is developing next-generation proteome analysis tests for biomedical research, raised $175 million by offering 9.2 million shares at $19, above the range of $16 to $18. The company offered 0.4 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, Seer commands a fully diluted market value of $1.3 billion.



Seer plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SEER. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Seer, a developer of protein analysis tools, prices upsized IPO at $19, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.