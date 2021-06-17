SEEN Spotlight: Ishan I on Fostering a Sense of Community for Software Professionals

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we spotlight our Software Engineer Employee Network(SEEN), an employee resource group (ERG) for Nasdaq colleagues who are enthusiastic about software engineering. The group seeks to bring like-minded individuals together by fostering a sense of community for software professionals in a fast-paced technology environment. We spoke with Ishan I, a senior software developer based in Bangalore, about joining SEEN and his goals for the network.

What is your role at Nasdaq, and could you please describe what an average day looks like for you?

I am a senior software developer based in Bangalore, working with web properties as a full stack developer for Nasdaq.com. I have been actively involved in rewriting Nasdaq.com, which recently launched to our clients. I am also one of the leaders of the Bangalore Developer Community. We have conducted many successful events like The Next Big Hack and Tech Summit, which have helped enhance our knowledge in the tech space.

The first thing I do in the morning is check my emails and plan my day based on my schedule. Along with my day-to-day work, I always extract some time to enhance my technical skills. I like to read the news and keep myself updated on what is happening around the world. My usual day ends with watching some episodes of “Friends” or “The Vampire Diaries” with my wife.

When and why did you decide to join your employee network group?

I always wanted to be a part of a network that is constantly working to bring like-minded people together in the tech space so as soon as the idea of Software Engineer Employee Network was put forward, I saw an opportunity to be a part of something that not only fosters a sense of community for software professionals, but is also not bound by any geographical boundaries. SEEN has been a tremendous platform where everyone can learn from each other.

Please tell us about a memorable experience you had at your employee network group.

Every moment with SEEN has been memorable to date, but my favourite moment is the day I joined the network and got an opportunity to interact with other leaders of the network. There is so much to learn from each individual working with this network, which is a defining trait of a great team. I’m looking forward to having more memorable experiences with the team.

As an ally of your employee network group, what is one thing you would like to tell others?

The main goal of SEEN is to connect and inspire individuals across the organization, which not only results in better communication, but also helps in fostering each other’s growth and innovative drive. This gives members of the network an opportunity to enhance their skills, as well as help them learn and share their knowledge with others.

Why is discussing and advocating for diversity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace important?

Having your own identity and the assurance that your voice is getting heard play an important role in building trust across the workplace. It makes employees feel involved and supported in all areas of the organization. Discussing and advocating for diversity, inclusion and belonging make employees feel motivated and help in getting the best out of them as they are fully committed to work towards the goals of the organization.

What would you like to achieve at your employee network group?

My goal as a member of SEEN is to connect with my colleagues from various cultures, and get to know more about them. It is exciting to meet a lot of like-minded people who are ready to contribute and move towards a path of learning and growth. The environment that a network like SEEN provides, where everybody is focused on mutual growth compared to individual growth, helps many aspects of my life.

Why is celebrating different representations in the workplace important?

Celebrating different representations in the workplace enables the employees to know more about their colleagues. Different representations bring different perspectives and creative thinking, which results in strong problem-solving skills. This makes the team innovative and brings a sense of harmony and respect among the colleagues.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.