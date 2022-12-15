Seelos: In Vivo Data Shows Potential Of SLS-004 As Disease-modifying Gene Therapy In Parkinson's

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) announced in vivo data showing that a single dose of SLS-004 downregulated the production of alpha-synuclein. This reduction of a-synuclein by SLS-004 in an established a-synuclein overexpressing animal model of Parkinson's disease resulted in substantial increase and recovery of degeneration in tyrosine hydroxylase positive or TH+ dopaminergic neurons that are known to degenerate in patients with Parkinson's disease.

"Increasing the recovery of TH+ dopaminergic neurons after a single administration of SLS-004 is a significant achievement, and this in vivo study validates and extends our prior findings," said Raj Mehra, CEO of Seelos.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.