Markets
SEEL

Seelos: In Vivo Data Shows Potential Of SLS-004 As Disease-modifying Gene Therapy In Parkinson's

December 15, 2022 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) announced in vivo data showing that a single dose of SLS-004 downregulated the production of alpha-synuclein. This reduction of a-synuclein by SLS-004 in an established a-synuclein overexpressing animal model of Parkinson's disease resulted in substantial increase and recovery of degeneration in tyrosine hydroxylase positive or TH+ dopaminergic neurons that are known to degenerate in patients with Parkinson's disease.

"Increasing the recovery of TH+ dopaminergic neurons after a single administration of SLS-004 is a significant achievement, and this in vivo study validates and extends our prior findings," said Raj Mehra, CEO of Seelos.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.