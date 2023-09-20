News & Insights

Markets
SEEL

Seelos Therapeutics: SLS-002 Phase II Study Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint On Limited Sample Size

September 20, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) reported top line data showing clinically meaningful treatment effects across multiple endpoints and a well-tolerated safety profile from the double-blind, placebo-controlled cohort of its Phase II study of SLS-002 for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in adults with Major Depressive Disorder. The company said target enrollment of the study was 220 patients, however, due to financial constraints, only 147 patients were randomized. Due to the limited sample size, the study did not meet the pre-defined primary endpoint.

"We expect to move forward with our development of SLS-002 after the end of Phase II meeting with the FDA," said Raj Mehra, CEO of Seelos.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics are down 65% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.