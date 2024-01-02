Seelos Therapeutics: ISS Recommends Stockholders Vote For All Proposals - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) announced that Institutional Shareholder Services or ISS recommended Seelos stockholders vote for all proposals at the Special Meeting, including management's proposal to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock. The Special Meeting is scheduled to be held virtually on January 10.

Seelos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders and other rare diseases.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.