Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) Price Target Increased by 2900.00% to 122.40

The average one-year price target for Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been revised to 122.40 / share. This is an increase of 2,900.00% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7,746.15% from the latest reported closing price of 1.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seelos Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEEL is 0.03%, a decrease of 54.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 66.84% to 38,768K shares. The put/call ratio of SEEL is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 11,793K shares representing 150.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 6,745K shares representing 86.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,168K shares, representing an increase of 23.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 85.26% over the last quarter.

Wealth Effects holds 3,605K shares representing 46.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing an increase of 54.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 61.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,357K shares representing 42.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,634K shares representing 20.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 82.10% over the last quarter.

Seelos Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

