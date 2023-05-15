Seelos Therapeutics, Inc Q1 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc (SEEL) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$13.4 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$14.0 million, or -$0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$13.4 Mln. vs. -$14.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.12 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $0.81 Mln vs. $0.00 Mln last year.

