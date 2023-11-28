News & Insights

SEEL

Seelos Therapeutics Commences Underwritten Public Offering Of Shares

November 28, 2023 — 08:46 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and accompanying common warrants to purchase shares of its common stock.

Seelos also intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate number of shares of its common stock and/or the common warrants to be sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

