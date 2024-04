(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) announced Monday the appointment of Richard Pascoe as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seelos to lead the ongoing strategic process and business development discussions and negotiations.

Pascoe has served as member of the Seelos board since 2019.

