Seelos Therapeutics Announces $4 Mln Direct Offering And Private Placement Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL), Friday announced that it has entered into agreements with institutional investors for the registered direct offering of about 3.4 million shares to raise $4 million and a concurrent private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Following the announcement, shares of Seelos Therapeutics are sliding 6 percent, to $0.98 on the Nasdaq.

Under the private placement, the company will offer warrants exercisable for up to 3.4 million shares at $1.05 per share, which will expire 5 years from the date of initial exercise.

The company said that it intends to use the proceeds from the offering for product development, pay-off debts and outstanding convertible promissory notes, and for other corporate-related purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 30.

Alliance Group Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.