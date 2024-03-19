Seelos Therapeutics' ALS treatment fails in mid-stage study

Adds share movement in paragraph 2, details in paragraphs 3 & 4

March 19 (Reuters) - Seelos Therapeutics' SEEL.O experimental drug for a neurological disorder called ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage trial, the company said on Tuesday.

Shares of the company plunged 51% to 44 cents in trading before the bell.

The drug, SLS-005, did not show statistical significance in improving function and mortality during the trial.

ALS is a rare disease that can affect nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord responsible for muscle movements, leading to progressive paralysis and death.

