Markets
SEEL

Seelos Receives R&D Grant From Michael J. Fox Foundation For Parkinson's Research For SLS-004

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) said Wednesday that it was selected to receive a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to advance preclinical research and development of its gene therapy delivered SLS-004 program.

In Wednesday pre-market, SEEL was trading at $1.10 up $0.07 or 6.28%.

The company plans to share additional data from ongoing preclinical studies later this year.

Parkinson's disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder in the world and currently, there is no effective treatment to prevent PD or to halt its progression.

In July 2021, Seelos announced positive in vivo data demonstrating down-regulation of SNCA mRNA and protein expression from a study of SLS-004 in an in-vivo rodent model utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 gene therapy technology. A single dose of SLS-004 produced a therapeutically desirable 27% reduction in SNCA mRNA and a 40% reduction in SNCA protein expression.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEEL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular