Seelos Gets Acknowledgement Letter Of Clinical Trial Notification For Pilot Study Of SLS-005

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) has received an acknowledgement letter of a Clinical Trial Notification from the Australian Government Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration for a pilot study of SLS-005 for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease. Also, Seelos received authorization to conduct a separate open-label basket study in Australia to evaluate the effectiveness of SLS-005 in participants with selected neurodegenerative diseases including Huntington's disease.

SLS-005 is a low molecular weight disaccharide that crosses the blood brain barrier and is thought to stabilize proteins and activate autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB, a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression.

