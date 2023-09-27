News & Insights

Seelos Announces Encouraging Data From Study Of SLS-005 In Preclinical Model Of Alzheimer's Disease

September 27, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) announced encouraging preclinical data from an in vivo study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) in an aggressive Alzheimer's disease non-human primate model.

In this study, the overexpression of tau in older non-human primates (NHPs) was utilized through bilateral AAV induced tauopathy. Non-human primates in this study were administered either SLS-005 weekly, a single administration of SLS-009 or control.

The NHPs receiving SLS-005 demonstrated a 46% reduction in tau protein and an 18% reduction in neurofilament light chain or NfL protein biomarker from baseline values in a preliminary analysis.

NfL is a non-specific biomarker for several neurodegenerative conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

