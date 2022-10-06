Seeking Worry-Free Dividend Income? Try Procter & Gamble Stock (NYSE:PG)

Investors seeking a reliable dividend income could consider investing in consumer goods manufacturing company Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) This stock has a stellar track record of dividend payouts and growth. Indeed, PG is a dividend king (offering consistently increased dividends for over 50 years), which signifies the reliability of its payouts.

PG’s Dividend Payment & Growth

PG’s commitment to return cash to its shareholders reflects in its dividend payment history. Procter & Gamble has been uninterruptedly paying dividends for 132 years.

What’s more, Procter & Gamble increased its dividends for 66 years in a row.

In Fiscal 2022, PG returned approximately $19 billion to its shareholders. This included $10 billion in share repurchases and $8.8 billion in dividends.

PG’s payouts are supported by its defensive business model, which delivers steady organic sales and earnings growth. Notably, PG’s organic sales have increased by 5% or more since Fiscal 2019. Moreover, its earnings and cash flows continue to chug along nicely despite the difficult operating environment.

Procter & Gamble stock pays a quarterly dividend of $0.91 a share, reflecting a dividend yield of approximately 3% (2.8%, to be precise). Moreover, investors could expect PG to raise its dividend further in the coming years.

Is Procter & Gamble a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, Procter & Gamble stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buy and five Hold recommendations. Further, the analysts’ average price target of $153.25 implies 18.6% upside potential.

Meanwhile, PG stock has a Neutral Smart Score of five out of 10 on TipRanks.

Bottom Line

Investors seeking regular dividend income could leverage TipRanks’ dividend calendar to learn more about the ex-dividend dates of companies (investors need to purchase stocks before this date to be eligible to receive the dividend).

As for Procter & Gamble, the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholders’ return and its solid fundamentals (consistent sales and earnings growth) make it a top stock for investors to earn reliable dividend income on their investments.

