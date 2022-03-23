US Markets

Seeking to capture 'timeless' look, Ralph Lauren debuts '22 fall/winter collection

After so much time apart during the pandemic, fashion designer Ralph Lauren debuted his Fall/Winter 2022 collection in the hopes of using "timeless" designs to bring us all back together.

The show was held Tuesday at the Museum of Modern Art in midtown Manhattan, and comes as the fashion world looks to turn the page on the shutdown.

In seeking to showcase classic looks, Lauren grounded much of the line in a "timeless style," his company said in a news release. As such, the look showcased suits, jackets and pants in black and white.

A touch of red was sprinkled about for "romance," said the designer, who hasn't had a show since 2019.

Participants in the show included current Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, "Crazy Rich Asians" star Henry Golding and Emmy-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan.

