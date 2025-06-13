Seeking Quantum Computing Exposure? 2 Stocks Worth a Look

Quantum computing has emerged as a strong investment theme over the past year. with the trend fully expected to continue.

The excitement among many of these related names, including Rigetti Computing RGTI and D-Wave Quantum QBTS, was initially driven by an announcement from mega-cap tech giant Alphabet concerning Willow, a computing chip that boasts state-of-the-art performance across key metrics and enables major achievements in the field.

Investors have clamored for exposure since, with the stocks going on massive runs over the last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a closer look at both RGTI and QBTS for those interested to learn more and ride the wave.

RGTI Secures Government Deals

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform.

Shares were up big following its latest set of quarterly results, with RGTI securing important government-funded projects in both the U.S. and U.K.

QBTS Shares Soar

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services and is also the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers. It delivers practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling.

The company’s technology has been used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, a list that includes Mastercard, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, and many more. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The quantum computing theme is certainly in play, with the trend expected to remain strong as companies continue to unlock the technology’s powers.

In 2025, quantum computing-related stocks have soared, a list that includes Rigetti Computing RGTI and D-Wave Quantum QBTS. Both stocks reflect strong considerations for exposure, but investors should be aware of the high volatility nature within the trade currently.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.