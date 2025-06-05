Seeking a Payday? 3 Dividend Kings Worth a Look: PM, AFL, EMR

The elite Dividend Kings group, which consists of companies that have boosted their payouts for a minimum of 50 consecutive years, are prime selections for those seeking a steady and consistent income stream.

These companies have shown incredible resilience historically, surviving through many economic periods while also continuously increasingly rewarding shareholders.

For those seeking a steady income stream, several members of the club, including Philip Morris PM, Aflac AFL, and Emerson Electric EMR, could all be considered. Let’s take a closer look at each.

PM Shares Melt Higher

Philip Morris shares have benefited nicely in 2025, with the company exceeding both consensus EPS and sales expectations in its latest release. Demand has remained strong for the tobacco titan, with product innovations, namely its smoke-free business (SFB), remaining key for its future.

The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS expectations melting higher across the board over recent months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shipment volumes for its smoke-free business increased by nearly 15% year-over-year throughout its latest period. Further, sales from its smoke-free products saw 27% year-over-year growth, reflective of a healthy demand picture.

Shares currently yield a market-beating 2.9% annually, likely attractive to those with an income-focused approach. And the company has consistently upped its payouts over its history, currently sporting a 2.8% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividends paid on an annual basis. Please note that the final value is calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis, as the company’s FY25 is still ongoing.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Aflac Keeps Paying investors

Aflac is an American insurance company and a massive supplier of supplemental insurance within the U.S. The company has long been a favorite among income-focused investors, with shares currently yielding 2.2% annually.

Impressively, AFL sports a 15% five-year annualized dividend growth rate, reflecting its shareholder-friendly nature. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividends paid on an annual basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s worth noting that the company is in the middle of a slight growth cooldown, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting 6% lower EPS on 2% lower sales. The cooldown likely explains the sideways price action in 2025, though AFL does get back into growth mode for FY26.

EMR Enjoys Margin Expansion

Emerson Electric is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.

EMR’s latest set of quarterly results were positive, leading it to update its FY25 outlook. Notably, free cash flow saw a considerable boost, improving 14% year-over-year alongside margin expansion. Improved cash-generating abilities allow the company to keep its dividend payouts coming, with shares currently yielding 1.8% annually.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividends paid on an annual basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

While the Dividend Aristocrats group is a favorite among income-focused investors, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group, a club reserved for companies with a minimum of 50+ years of higher payouts.

For income-focused investors seeking reliability, all three members of the club above – Aflac AFL, Philip Morris PM, and Emerson Electric EMR – have displayed precisely that.

