Seeking Income? Options-Based NUSI Has Potential

In today's environment of barely-there bond yields, income-starved investors are assessing alternative ideas for finding the income they need.

That's one reason that options-based exchange traded funds, including the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEArca: NUSI), are catching investors' attention.

NUSI uses a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to produce high income and provide a measure of downside protection using the Nasdaq-100 Index, an index of the 100 largest non-financial stocks on the Nasdaq exchange.

Currently, NUSI's distribution yield sits at 7.79%, as of the end of 9/30. (Click this link to see the factsheet, which has standardized performance and 30-day SEC yield.)

Not only that, but also the fund also eliminates the burden of investors having to execute options strategies on their own to source income.

“The complexities of executing options — contracts for the prospective sale or purchase of specific stocks during a set time period — makes them inaccessible for most individual investors. But over the past few years, a variety of options-based exchange-traded funds have come on the market. This has afforded individuals easy access to various options strategies to produce income, hedge risk or both,” writes Dave Sheaff Gilreath, managing director and CIO at Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors and Innovative Portfolios, in a CNBC op-ed.

Inside NUSI's Portfolio, an Options Collar

NUSI employs two well-known options strategies: selling covered calls and buying protective puts. That's also known as an "options collar."

A covered call, also known as a “buy-write” transaction, is an options transaction in which an investor sells options contracts equivalent to the amount of the underlying security that they own.

For example, an investor looking to generate income from a 500-share position in Company XYZ could sell up to five calls, because each options contract represents 100 shares of the underlying security. (A put option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a specified price and on a specified date. A call option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to buy that asset instead.)

By holding a position in XYZ stock, the investor can deliver the shares if they are called away, which would happen if the options expire in the money. As an actively managed fund, NUSI can potentially limit call away risk.

NUSI also breaks from the covered call ETF pack by seeking to provide downside protection using protective puts. In other words, NUSI has some avenues for modest upside should the Nasdaq-100 Index falter.

This options strategy involves purchasing long puts on an underlying asset in which the investor holds a long position — in this case, the Nasdaq-100.

This is a strategy frequently used by professional traders that want to hold long positions in a particular asset while seeking to partially mitigate against possible downside in that security.

By using protective puts, NUSI can potentially provide investors with added downside protection that may be higher than a covered call ETF alone.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Retirement Income Channel.

Nasdaq-100 Index: An unmanaged, market capitalization-weighted index of equity securities issued by 100 of the largest non-financial companies, with certain rules capping the influence of the largest components. It is based on exchange, and it is not an index of U.S.-based companies. Market index performance is provided by a third-party source Nationwide Funds Group deems to be reliable (Morningstar). Indexes are unmanaged and have been provided for comparison purposes only. No fees or expenses have been reflected. Individuals cannot invest directly in an index.

At-the-money (ATM): An options contract is said to be “at-the-money” if its strike price, or price at which the option may be exercised, is equal in value to the current market price of the underlying asset.

Out-of-the-money (OTM): An options contract is said to be “out-of-the-money” if it would be worthless, should the contract be exercised today. In the case of a put option, that occurs when the price of the underlying asset is higher than the contract’s strike price. In the case of a call option, that occurs when the price of the underlying asset is lower than the contract’s strike price.

Protective Put: A risk-management strategy using options contracts that investors employ to guard against the loss of owning a stock or asset.

In the money (ITM): is an expression that refers to an option that possesses intrinsic value. ITM thus indicates that an option has value in a strike price that is favorable in comparison to the prevailing market price of the underlying asset

