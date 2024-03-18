Seeking Income? Don't Ignore These 3 Dividend Aristocrats

Investors love consistent, reliable dividend payouts. After all, who doesn’t love the thrill of getting paid?

And when seeking dividend-paying stocks, many turn to the Dividend Aristocrats.

Dividend Aristocrats have paid and increased their dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, putting their well-established and successful business natures on full display.

Three members of the club – PepsiCo PEP, Target TGT, and Genuine Parts GPC – could all be considered for those seeking an income stream. Let’s take a closer look at each.

PepsiCo

PEP shares have consolidated over the last year, unchanged in value. Nonetheless, analysts have positively revised their expectations for its current fiscal year, with the $8.15 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 4% over the last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s payout has grown by 6.7% annually over the last five years, owing to its commitment to shareholders. Shares presently yield a sizable 3.1% annually paired with a payout ratio sitting at 66% of its earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Target

Target shares have been notably strong year-to-date, gaining nearly +20% in value and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Shares got a solid boost following its latest set of quarterly results, with investors pleased with the print.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concerning the release mentioned above, Target exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by more than 20% and posted sales modestly above the consensus. Earnings saw year-over-year growth of 57%, whereas sales climbed 1.5%.

Shares currently yield 2.7% annually paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 49% of the company’s earnings. The retailer has upped its payout five times over the last five years, translating to a 15% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts shares have also outperformed the general market year-to-date, gaining +11.6% compared to the S&P 500’s 7.2% gain. Like TGT, shares took off post-earnings following its latest quarterly release.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares currently yield a solid 2.6% annually, nicely above its respective Zacks industry average of 2.2%. Dividend growth is also apparent, with GPC carrying a 5.6% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

When structuring a portfolio, many investors blend in dividend-paying stocks for obvious reasons, including limiting drawdowns in other positions, creating a passive income stream, and the ability to maximize return through dividend reinvestment.

And when it comes to dividend-paying stocks, Dividend Aristocrats are common targets, as they’ve upped their dividend payout for a minimum of 25 consecutive years.

All three stocks above – PepsiCo PEP, Target TGT, and Genuine Parts GPC – belong to the elite Dividend Aristocrat group, making them suitable considerations for investors seeking income.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.