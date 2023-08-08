Seeking Income? 3 Top-Ranked High-Yield Stocks to Buy

Dividends provide a passive income stream, limit the impact of drawdowns in other positions, provide more than one way to profit from an investment, and provide the ability to reap maximum returns through dividend reinvestment.

Three high-yield stocks – Manulife Financial Corp MFC, Horizon Technology Finance HRZN, and 3M MMM – could all be considerations for those with an appetite for income.

All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating optimism among analysts. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Manulife Financial Corp.

Manulife Financial is one of the dominant life insurers, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Analysts have modestly raised their expectations across several timeframes over the last several months, reflecting optimism.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MFC shares currently yield a solid 5.5% annually, with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 47% of the company’s earnings. MFC has displayed a notable commitment to its shareholders, boasting a nearly 10% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations increasing nearly across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s hard to ignore the company’s dividend metrics, with shares currently yielding a sizable 10.8% annually. Dividend growth is there, too, with the payout growing by a modest 1.5% over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company posted results that came in well above expectations in its latest release just on August 1st, delivering a 25% EPS beat and reporting revenue 7% ahead of expectations. Shares got a small boost post-earnings but have since faced selling pressure.

3M

3M manufactures various products, including abrasives, adhesive tape products, and consumer-electronics components. Like those above, analysts have shown optimism regarding the company’s earnings outlook, helping land the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

3M shares yield a nice 5.7% annually, well above that of the general market. As shown below, the company’s dividend growth has cooled but has remained steady overall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Let's face it - we all love payday.

All three high-yield stocks above – Manulife Financial Corp MFC, Horizon Technology Finance HRZN, and 3M MMM – would be great considerations for those seeking hefty payouts in the near term.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.