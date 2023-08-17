Seeking Defense? 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Buy

The market has seen a cooldown over the last several weeks, weighing down sentiment. It’s reasonable to assume profit-takers have begun to show, reflecting healthy price action following the blistering-hot run.

During times of market weakness, investors can benefit by targeting low-beta stocks, as they’re less susceptible to the general market’s movements.

And for those interested, three low-beta stocks – Arch Capital Group ACGL, Aflac AFL, and T-Mobile US TMUS – could be considered. All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating optimism among analysts.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group writes insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance worldwide. Currently, the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with earnings expectations increasing across the board.



The company has consistently delivered quarterly results above expectations, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by an average of 27% across its last four releases. Just in the latest print on July 26th, ACGL exceeded consensus earnings and revenue estimates by 16% and 2%, respectively.

As shown below, ACGL has recently enjoyed an acceleration of top line growth.



Shares aren’t expensive given the company’s growth trajectory, with the current 11.4X forward earnings multiple (F1) sitting nicely beneath the 12.6X five-year median and highs of 15.8X in 2022. Earnings are forecasted to climb 40% on 30% higher revenues in its current year.



Aflac

Aflac, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is an American insurance company and a massive supplier of supplemental insurance within the U.S. Analysts have taken their earnings expectations modestly higher across the board, with the trend particularly notable for its current year, as we can see below.



For those seeking income, AFL shares have that covered; shares currently yield a solid 2.2% annually paired with a sustainable payout ratio at 30% of the company’s earnings. And Aflac has been committed to increasingly rewarding its shareholders, sporting a 12% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless service provider. Like the stocks above, analysts have raised their earnings expectations across all timeframes, helping land the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The company’s earnings are forecasted to see a solid recovery in its current year, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $7.31 reflecting 250% year-over-year growth. Looking ahead to FY24, consensus expectations allude to a further 33% bump in the bottom line.



Bottom Line

Low-beta stocks can provide a shield against volatility, as these stocks are less sensitive to overall market fluctuations.

And with the market facing selling pressure over the last few weeks, adding an additional layer of defense to portfolios could prove to be a beneficial strategy.

All three low-beta stocks above – Arch Capital Group ACGL, Aflac AFL, and T-Mobile US TMUS – could be considerations for those seeking a more defensive approach.

