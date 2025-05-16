Seeking Clues to Zoom (ZM) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Zoom Communications (ZM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, indicating a decline of 3.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.16 billion, representing an increase of 2% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Zoom metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific(APAC)' to reach $143.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East, and Africa(EMEA)' reaching $184.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' of $838.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Enterprise Customers' stands at 193,166. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 191,000 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customers >$100K TTM Revenue' will reach 4,155. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,883 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' should come in at $2.33 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.18 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' to come in at $3.86 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' at $1.51 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.49 billion.



Zoom shares have witnessed a change of +17.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

