Seeking Clues to Zoetis (ZTS) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Zoetis (ZTS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.41 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Zoetis metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health' should arrive at $23.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Companion Animal' to reach $1.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Livestock' should come in at $682.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Livestock- Cattle' of $327.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Livestock- Swine' to come in at $125.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Livestock- Poultry' reaching $122.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.' will likely reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- International Revenue' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- International- Livestock' at $456.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- International- Companion Animal' will reach $589.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock' stands at $228.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Companion Animal' will reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Zoetis have experienced a change of -2.1% in the past month compared to the +3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZTS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

