Seeking Clues to Zillow (ZG) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zillow Group (ZG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $646.56 million, exhibiting an increase of 13% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Zillow metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Mortgages' should come in at $44.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Residential' of $429.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other' at $13.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rentals' to reach $159.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +36.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mobile Applications and Websites - Average Monthly Unique Users' will likely reach 243.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 231.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mobile Applications and Websites - Visits' will reach 2.51 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.50 billion in the same quarter last year.

Zillow shares have witnessed a change of +14.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

