Seeking Clues to XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that XPO (XPO) will report quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 42.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.08 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain XPO metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' will reach $1.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- European Transportation Segment' should arrive at $801.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges)' reaching $23.68. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.63 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Weight per Shipment' will likely reach 1,354.16 lbs. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,372 lbs in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Working Days' to reach 64. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges)' at $28.10. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.01 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Shipments per Day' stands at 53,416. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 51,220.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating ratio' should come in at 83.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Ratio' will reach 87.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pounds per day' of 72.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 70.29 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' will reach $292.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $208 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment' to come in at $44.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46 million.



XPO shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XPO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

XPO, Inc. (XPO)

