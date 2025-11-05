Seeking Clues to Wynn (WYNN) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.77 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wynn metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations' to reach $598.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor' should come in at $217.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Macau Operations' will likely reach $921.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- Wynn Macau' at $361.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Table Games Win - Las Vegas Operations' of $141.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $135.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Slot Machine Win - Las Vegas Operations' stands at $121.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $112.77 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations' will reach $586.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $580.80 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Number of Table Games - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - VIP' will reach 72 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57 .

Analysts predict that the 'Vip Turnover - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - VIP' will reach $4.14 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.20 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Vip Table Games Win - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - VIP' reaching $114.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $97.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Table Games Win Per Unit Per Day - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - VIP' should arrive at $18.37 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.61 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Number of Table Games - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - Mass market' to come in at 238 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 247 .

Shares of Wynn have demonstrated returns of -1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), WYNN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

