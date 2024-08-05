Seeking Clues to Wynn (WYNN) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wynn Resorts (WYNN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 35.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.75 billion, increasing 9.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wynn metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Macau Operations' of $918.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations' will likely reach $599.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor' to reach $220.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Wynn Interactive' to come in at $18.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas' stands at $453.53. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $418.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations' should arrive at $573.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $559.70 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas' should come in at 90.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas' reaching $499.91. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $462 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Slot Machine Handle - Las Vegas Operations' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.52 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Number of Table Games - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - Mass market' at 235. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 240 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Table Drop - Wynn Palace - Mass market' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.51 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Table Games Win - Wynn Palace - Mass market' will reach $432.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $305.82 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wynn here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Wynn have returned -11.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, WYNN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.