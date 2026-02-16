Seeking Clues to Wyndham (WH) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels (WH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $337.92 million, exhibiting a decrease of 0.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wyndham metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees' of $131.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty' reaching $131.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees' stands at $3.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees' will reach $30.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other' to come in at $40.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Rooms' should come in at 869,446 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 903,000 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total RevPAR' will reach $40.32 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $40.01 .

Wyndham shares have witnessed a change of -3.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WH is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

