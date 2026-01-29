Seeking Clues to W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, W.W. Grainger (GWW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $9.43 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific W.W. Grainger metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' should come in at $3.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Endless Assortment' to come in at $930.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Other' will likely reach $56.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Reported Growth' of 3.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' will reach $559.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $567.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment' should arrive at $91.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70.00 million.

Shares of W.W. Grainger have experienced a change of +6% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GWW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

