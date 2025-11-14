Seeking Clues to Wix.com (WIX) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wix.com (WIX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $502.65 million, exhibiting an increase of 13% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wix.com metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Business Solutions' to reach $147.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Creative Subscriptions' to come in at $355.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Bookings' of $509.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $449.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Creative Subscriptions ARR' will reach $1.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Bookings - Business Solutions' at $148.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $123.14 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of registered users at period end' reaching 303.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 278.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Bookings - Creative Subscriptions' stands at $361.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $326.64 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions' will reach $47.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $38.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions' will reach $302.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $268.48 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wix.com have experienced a change of -4.2% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WIX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.