Seeking Clues to Wintrust (WTFC) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wintrust Financial (WTFC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share, indicating an increase of 10% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $701.55 million, representing an increase of 9.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wintrust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 55.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $576.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $526.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income - FTE' should arrive at $579.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $529.37 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $124.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $116.63 million.

Wintrust shares have witnessed a change of +10.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTFC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.