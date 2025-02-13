Seeking Clues to Wingstop (WING) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Wingstop (WING) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, reflecting an increase of 34.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $164.43 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wingstop metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other' will reach $74.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales' at $33.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Advertising fees' to come in at $56.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total System-wide Restaurants' to reach 2,543. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,214 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth' of 11.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.2% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Franchise Restaurants' will reach 2,484. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,165.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Company-owned domestic same store sales growth' reaching 5.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity' will likely reach 58. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 49 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity' should arrive at 22. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 29 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'New Restaurant Openings' stands at 85. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 108.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Domestic Restaurants' should come in at 2,184. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,926 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity' will reach 359. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 288 in the same quarter last year.



Wingstop shares have witnessed a change of +11.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WING is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

