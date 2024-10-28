Seeking Clues to Wingstop (WING) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Wingstop (WING) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, reflecting an increase of 40.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $162.07 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wingstop metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other' to reach $73.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +38.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales' will reach $30.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Advertising fees' to come in at $57.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +44.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total System-wide Restaurants' at 2,419. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,099 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth' reaching 22.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Franchise Restaurants' will reach 2,371. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,053 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-owned domestic same store sales growth' should arrive at 11.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity' should come in at 53. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 46.

The consensus estimate for 'New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity' stands at 15. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New Restaurant Openings' of 64. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Domestic Restaurants' will reach 2,090. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,837 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity' will likely reach 325. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 262 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Wingstop have experienced a change of -12.4% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WING is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

