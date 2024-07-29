Seeking Clues to Wingstop (WING) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Wingstop (WING) to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 43.9%. Revenues are expected to be $143.98 million, up 34.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wingstop metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other' will likely reach $64.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales' will reach $27.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Advertising fees' will reach $51.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +39.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth' should come in at 18.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total System-wide Restaurants' stands at 2,342. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,046.

Analysts forecast 'Total Franchise Restaurants' to reach 2,285. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,001.

Analysts expect 'Company-owned domestic same store sales growth' to come in at 7.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity' of 50. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 45 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity' should arrive at 13. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New Restaurant Openings' reaching 61. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 51.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Domestic Restaurants' at 2,022. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,794 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity' will reach 318. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 252.



Shares of Wingstop have demonstrated returns of -13.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WING is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

