Seeking Clues to Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $7.93 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.87 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Willis Towers Watson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career' will reach $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other' will reach $26.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -36.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Segment Revenue' to come in at $2.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Broking' should arrive at $1.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking' of $408.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $383.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career' stands at $719.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $776.00 million.

Willis Towers Watson shares have witnessed a change of -4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

