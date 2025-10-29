Seeking Clues to Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.00 per share, indicating an increase of 2.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.28 billion, representing a decline of 0.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Willis Towers Watson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career' stands at $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other' will reach $29.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +93.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Segment Revenue' will reach $2.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Risk and Broking' to reach $991.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking' will likely reach $190.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $170.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career' to come in at $337.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $329.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Willis Towers Watson have returned -7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, WTW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

